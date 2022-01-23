Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Up 3.9%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) shares shot up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.32. 6,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 192,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

SRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

The company has a market cap of $514.48 million, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Stoneridge by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after buying an additional 584,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,227,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,103,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.