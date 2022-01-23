Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,848 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Covetrus worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after purchasing an additional 145,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after purchasing an additional 982,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,909,000 after purchasing an additional 738,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,042,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 116,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 2.11. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

