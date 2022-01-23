Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,174 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of St. Joe worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in St. Joe by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,532,000 after buying an additional 493,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in St. Joe by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,310,000 after buying an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,069,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in St. Joe by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in St. Joe by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 84,069 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOE opened at $45.66 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

