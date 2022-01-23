Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 121,685 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1,394.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,685 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Middlesex Water worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 567.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 234.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

