Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $82.54 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

