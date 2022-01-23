57,379 Shares in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARVL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arrival during the first quarter worth $457,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arrival by 74.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrival by 217.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrival by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,028,000 after purchasing an additional 625,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Arrival during the second quarter worth $223,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrival alerts:

ARVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ARVL opened at $4.44 on Friday. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

Arrival Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.