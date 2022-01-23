California Resources (NYSE:CRC) PT Raised to $50.00 at KeyCorp

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRC. Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. California Resources has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 6,900 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,313 shares of company stock worth $24,681,518.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in California Resources by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

