Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.38.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total value of $1,933,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 695,355 shares of company stock valued at $107,160,094. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

