Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 695,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.44% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $20,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after purchasing an additional 577,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,133 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.20 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

