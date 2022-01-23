Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $575.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $690.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.42.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $379.99 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $599.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.76. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

