Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.26% of Unifi as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 62.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifi alerts:

NYSE:UFI opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.91. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 2,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 7,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $145,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.