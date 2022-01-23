Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.21% of Brightcove as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 149.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 975.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Brightcove by 49.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Brightcove by 56,641.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.79 million, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. Brightcove’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 70,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 114,382 shares of company stock worth $1,141,526. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCOV. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

