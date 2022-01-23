Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9,870.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 65.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.2% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $367.10 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $311.03 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

