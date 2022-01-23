Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 112.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,258,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 71.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $195.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.19 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.