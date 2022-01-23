National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 66.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 108,576 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $549,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 28.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

