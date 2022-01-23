KeyCorp Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $165.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.17.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.49. Arista Networks has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $948,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,399 shares of company stock worth $209,239,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

