The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $245.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective raised by Argus from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PNC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.05.

PNC stock opened at $200.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

