MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $13,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 194.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in MongoDB by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,006,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 19.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, upped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total transaction of $1,551,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $375.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $488.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

