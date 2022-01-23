Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

WEBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.92.

Get Weber alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Weber has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $13,193,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weber by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 130,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.