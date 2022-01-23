Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,241 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 104.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 522,547 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 13.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 88,981 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $226.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

