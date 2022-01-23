State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Shares in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 196.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

