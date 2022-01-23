Zacks Investment Research Lowers Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Get Netlist alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.83. Netlist has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Netlist had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netlist (NLST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.