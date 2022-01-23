Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,100 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Ameresco worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $522,213.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,491 shares of company stock worth $12,993,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.