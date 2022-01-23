WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.24. WideOpenWest posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,820. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth $1,274,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,672.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WOW opened at $18.58 on Thursday. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

