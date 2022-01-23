TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group began coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.15.

TFFP stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $163.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.11.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

