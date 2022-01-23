Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report earnings of $2.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.90. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $3.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.59 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.79. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

