$2.65 EPS Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $224.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $191.13 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

