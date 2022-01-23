Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $429.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $387.00 to $429.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $372.86.

Signature Bank stock opened at $326.33 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $152.14 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.06.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 131.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

