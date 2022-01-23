Morgan Stanley Trims Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price to $19.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RPAY has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.86.

RPAY stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after buying an additional 1,373,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after buying an additional 947,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,999,000 after buying an additional 697,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,344,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after buying an additional 446,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after buying an additional 435,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

