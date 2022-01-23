Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,086 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $68,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,579,068. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $25.17 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.