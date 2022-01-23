Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLB stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

