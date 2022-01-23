Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Acquires 10,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.50 per share, with a total value of C$95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,633 shares in the company, valued at C$1,839,513.50.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,250.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$301,500.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 2,850 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.60 per share, with a total value of C$24,510.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$198,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$666,670.00.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

