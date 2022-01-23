Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.25 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

