Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

