Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $123,150.00.

AMKR stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,868,000 after buying an additional 1,493,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $30,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $22,551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 538.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 527,802 shares in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

