United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,877,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 658,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

