Erle T. Mast Sells 15,000 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ZGNX opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zogenix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,435,000 after purchasing an additional 143,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Zogenix by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,731,000 after purchasing an additional 338,687 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 516,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zogenix by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,181 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.