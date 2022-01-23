Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 348,963 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 2,545.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 142,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 116,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $131,240. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.