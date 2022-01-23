Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,368 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 9.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 355,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 147.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

Shares of TIXT opened at $27.25 on Friday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

