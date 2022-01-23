Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $575,025.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $575,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.57 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 48.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 428.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.