Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,330,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,246,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,619,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

