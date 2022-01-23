Raymond James & Associates Acquires 945 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,835,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,726 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after acquiring an additional 108,233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,220,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,368 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,793,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIXT opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.87.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

