CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mattel were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 36.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Mattel by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAT. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

MAT opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

