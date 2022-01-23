China Renaissance Securities Lowers Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Hold

China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $7.30 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.78.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,170,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,474,000 after purchasing an additional 432,861 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 363,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,695,000 after buying an additional 4,129,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.