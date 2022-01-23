3,926 Shares in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $34,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $30,760,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $27,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

TASK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

TASK opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

