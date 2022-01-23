Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.97. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.84 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

