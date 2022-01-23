Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SDIG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $35.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

