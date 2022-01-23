Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SDIG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $35.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.