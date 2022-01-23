Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 351,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.