Truist Financial Corp Has $579,000 Position in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.38% of F-star Therapeutics worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $215,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

FSTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $3.90 on Friday. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

