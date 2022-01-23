Truist Financial Corp Sells 246 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11,764.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 143,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 142,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,571,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $174.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.47 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.50.

